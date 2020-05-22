Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.29% of PVH worth $61,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $44.31 on Friday. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.