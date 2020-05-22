Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 92,110 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Aecom worth $54,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

