Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 69,200 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.02% of FirstCash worth $60,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 164.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS opened at $72.08 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.