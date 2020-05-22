Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Everest Re Group worth $59,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after acquiring an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $199.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.