Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.88 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $61,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of BAH opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.