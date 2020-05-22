Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.96 Million Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Oshkosh worth $59,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $66.09 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

