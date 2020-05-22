Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.85 Million Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.04% of Cabot worth $59,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cabot by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE:CBT opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

