Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Cousins Properties worth $58,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

