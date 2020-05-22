Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.79 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Repligen worth $55,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Repligen by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of RGEN opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $72,090.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,307 shares of company stock worth $10,330,055 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.