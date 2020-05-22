Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.40 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $55,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

HBI stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

