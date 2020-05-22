Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.67 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Eastgroup Properties worth $52,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $106.68 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

