Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.03% of SkyWest worth $53,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SkyWest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SkyWest by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SkyWest by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.