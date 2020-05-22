Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $55,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

