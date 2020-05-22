Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of ONE Gas worth $56,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.11 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

