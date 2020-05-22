Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $59,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

