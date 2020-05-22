Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of National Instruments worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,819,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Instruments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 889,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

