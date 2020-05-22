Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 683,783 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Peloton were worth $55,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,690,218 shares of company stock valued at $248,299,925.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.