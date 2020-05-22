Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of TCF Financial worth $59,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in TCF Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TCF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

TCF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.