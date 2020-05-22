Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Black Hills worth $57,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

