Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,152,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock worth $107,475,576 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

