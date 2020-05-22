Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 181,542 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.64% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $57,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.