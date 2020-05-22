Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.95. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKEAY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.