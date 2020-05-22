Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.20

Shares of Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 152781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.21 ($2.16).

The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.79.

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.