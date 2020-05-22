Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BCPC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Balchem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

BCPC stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 663,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

