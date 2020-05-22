Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.51. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 300,789 shares changing hands.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

