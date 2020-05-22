Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,649,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,815,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

