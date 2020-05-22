Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $54,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

