B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTI. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

