B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:WWW opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

