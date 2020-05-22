B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE:GES opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

