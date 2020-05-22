B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

CHS stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 579,611 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

