Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, 120,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 42,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

