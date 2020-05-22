Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after buying an additional 566,738 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 442,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.