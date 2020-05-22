Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

