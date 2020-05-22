Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 67.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 91.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

