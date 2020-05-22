AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.76

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 505200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.