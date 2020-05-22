Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $0.54. Atlas Mara shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 27,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.53.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

