ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $322.54

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $322.54 and last traded at $322.49, with a volume of 308199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASML by 145.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after buying an additional 2,344,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,594,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after purchasing an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 120.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after purchasing an additional 462,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after purchasing an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

