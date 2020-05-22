Arizona State Retirement System Takes $557,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $24.44 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.