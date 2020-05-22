Arizona State Retirement System Sells 38,065 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HMS were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HMS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of HMS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

