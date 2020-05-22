Arizona State Retirement System Sells 20,802 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

