Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $14.68 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

