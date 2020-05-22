Arizona State Retirement System Has $528,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

