Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,884 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $70.63 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

