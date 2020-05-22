Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

