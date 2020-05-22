Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.