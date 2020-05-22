Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,975,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

