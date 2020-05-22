Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.79. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.