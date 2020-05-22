Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,554 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 203,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

