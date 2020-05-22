Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,044 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 57,625 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,519,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

